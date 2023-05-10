China’s chip imports shrink in first quarter. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
China’s chip imports shrink in first quarter. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Tech war: China chip imports shrink as trade ties with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan weaken in the face of US restrictions

  • The global chip market has seen a shortage turn into a glut since late last year, and China continues to be pressured by US sanctions
  • China imported 146.8 billion integrated circuits (IC) between January and April, down 21.1 per cent from the same period last year

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 10 May, 2023

