A Chinese flag near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top foundry SMIC says profits halved in first quarter, with ‘no sign’ of a full market recovery yet
- Profits fell by 53.1 per cent year on year to US$267 million during the March quarter, while revenue dropped 20.6 per cent
- The Shanghai-based company says it continues to expect a full-year revenue decline, although it will continue with its facility expansion
A Chinese flag near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg