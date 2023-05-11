A Chinese flag near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
A Chinese flag near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

China’s top foundry SMIC says profits halved in first quarter, with ‘no sign’ of a full market recovery yet

  • Profits fell by 53.1 per cent year on year to US$267 million during the March quarter, while revenue dropped 20.6 per cent
  • The Shanghai-based company says it continues to expect a full-year revenue decline, although it will continue with its facility expansion

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:35pm, 11 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese flag near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
A Chinese flag near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE