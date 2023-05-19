Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, center right, pose with the heads of global chip companies, from left to right, Kyung Kye Hyun of Samsung, Patrick Gelsinger of Intel, Mark Liu of TSMC, Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron, and Prabu Raja of Applied Materials, on Thursday in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo News via AP