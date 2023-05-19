Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, center right, pose with the heads of global chip companies, from left to right, Kyung Kye Hyun of Samsung, Patrick Gelsinger of Intel, Mark Liu of TSMC, Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron, and Prabu Raja of Applied Materials, on Thursday in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Tech war: Japan seeks bigger role in global chip supply chain as US tries to sideline China
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Samsung Electronics, as well as Intel Corp and Micron Technology have pledged investment in Japan
- Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has accused Washington of using coercion against the other six G7 members
