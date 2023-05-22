The Micron Technology offices in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
The Micron Technology offices in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: China says Micron chips pose ‘severe cybersecurity risks’, effectively banning the sale of its products

  • The US chip maker failed a cybersecurity review, making its products prohibited for sale to China’s critical information infrastructure operators
  • The ruling will effectively erase a market that contributed about 11 per cent of Micron’s total revenue of US$30.8 billion in 2022

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 7:13am, 22 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Micron Technology offices in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
The Micron Technology offices in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE