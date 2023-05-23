The Chinese commerce ministry says it firmly opposes Japan’s chip technology restrictions. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: China slams Japan’s semiconductor technology export controls

  • China’s commerce ministry calls Japan’s move an abuse of export control measures and a serious deviation from free trade rules
  • Tokyo on Tuesday unveiled details of its updated list of regulated exports, which include 23 types of chip-making equipment

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 11:00pm, 23 May, 2023

