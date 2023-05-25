Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds one of the company’s new RTX 4090 chips for computer gaming, September 20, 2022. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Tech war: Nvidia founder calls China a ‘very important’ market as AI frenzy fuels huge demand for its chips
- Huang told the Financial Times that the Biden administration export controls on China were like having ‘our hands tied behind our back’
- Tencent Cloud last month introduced new servers for large-scale model training, which are based on Nvidia’s less powerful H800 AI chip
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds one of the company’s new RTX 4090 chips for computer gaming, September 20, 2022. Photo: Handout via Reuters