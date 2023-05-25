Microsoft founder Bill Gates is set to attend Beijing’s Zhongguancun Forum. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft founder Bill Gates, award-winning US scientists set to speak at China’s Zhongguancun forum, with AI in focus
- More than 40 per cent of speakers at the event, held in Beijing’s answer to Silicon Valley, will be foreign guests, according to the vice-mayor
- Turing Award winner John Hopcroft and Nobel laureate Ardem Patapoutian, are among the listed speakers, along with Baidu CEO Robin Li
