Microsoft founder Bill Gates is set to attend Beijing’s Zhongguancun Forum. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft founder Bill Gates, award-winning US scientists set to speak at China’s Zhongguancun forum, with AI in focus

  • More than 40 per cent of speakers at the event, held in Beijing’s answer to Silicon Valley, will be foreign guests, according to the vice-mayor
  • Turing Award winner John Hopcroft and Nobel laureate Ardem Patapoutian, are among the listed speakers, along with Baidu CEO Robin Li

Coco Feng
Updated: 10:30pm, 25 May, 2023

