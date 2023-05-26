The company logo is seen on the Micron Technology offices in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | Tech war: China’s top server makers stop orders of memory modules containing Micron chips, sources say
- The halted orders highlight the immediate impact that China’s Micron ban has already dealt on the largest US memory chip maker
- Inspur, which is under US trade sanctions, and Lenovo are among the biggest buyers of Micron products
