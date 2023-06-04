Japanese chip export restrictions will hurt China, analysts say. Photo: Reuters
Tech war: Japan’s new semiconductor tool export restrictions throw a major spanner in works of China’s chip plans
- Chinese authorities have expressed anger about the Japanese government’s decision to implement the curbs and have urged a rethink
- The restricted items on the list are expansive and will target a range of hi-tech equipment and materials needed for advanced chip production
Japanese chip export restrictions will hurt China, analysts say. Photo: Reuters