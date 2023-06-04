Japanese chip export restrictions will hurt China, analysts say. Photo: Reuters
Japanese chip export restrictions will hurt China, analysts say. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: Japan’s new semiconductor tool export restrictions throw a major spanner in works of China’s chip plans

  • Chinese authorities have expressed anger about the Japanese government’s decision to implement the curbs and have urged a rethink
  • The restricted items on the list are expansive and will target a range of hi-tech equipment and materials needed for advanced chip production

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:00am, 4 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese chip export restrictions will hurt China, analysts say. Photo: Reuters
Japanese chip export restrictions will hurt China, analysts say. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE