Visitors view chip production equipment at the SEMICON Japan exhibition in Tokyo, December 14, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech war: Chinese manufacturers brace for the impact of Japan’s semiconductor export curbs
- A number of Chinese listed companies have addressed investor concerns by saying that Japan’s new export curbs will only have a limited impact on their operations
- Chinese firms account for more than half the global display panel production capacity, but core technologies to make panels are mostly controlled by Japanese suppliers
