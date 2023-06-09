An employee handles a silicon wafer at a Chinese chip factory in Hai’an, Jiangsu province, China, March 23, 2023. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
An employee handles a silicon wafer at a Chinese chip factory in Hai’an, Jiangsu province, China, March 23, 2023. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
US-China tech war
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: Chinese ambassador in Seoul once asked South Korean lawmaker to include Beijing in US-led chip alliance

  • Beijing has never officially floated the idea of a ‘Chip 5’, but it has repeatedly expressed anger at Washington for trying to sideline China in the global supply chain
  • Chinese ambassador Xing Haiming visited lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja, a former Samsung executive, in July 2022, the Chinese embassy said at the time

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 12:47pm, 9 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee handles a silicon wafer at a Chinese chip factory in Hai’an, Jiangsu province, China, March 23, 2023. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
An employee handles a silicon wafer at a Chinese chip factory in Hai’an, Jiangsu province, China, March 23, 2023. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE