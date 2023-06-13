The US government on Monday restricted exports to 31 Chinese entities, including a supercomputing company in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: new US sanctions against 31 Chinese entities put supercomputing under the spotlight
- Shanghai Supercomputing Technology Co, tied to a municipal-level supercomputing centre, has been placed on the US Entity List
- The Shanghai Supercomputer Centre forms an integral part of China’s push to achieve computing self-sufficiency, according to analysts
The US government on Monday restricted exports to 31 Chinese entities, including a supercomputing company in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock