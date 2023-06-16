The Micron logo is seen on the company’s offices in Shanghai, China May 25, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Tech war: US chip maker Micron to invest US$600 million on China plant despite Beijing’s partial ban on its products
- Upon completion of the deal, Micron’s total payroll in the country will increase to 4,500, by adding 1,200 workers from Powertech Technology
- China’s cybersecurity watchdog launched a probe into Micron’s products in late March, a move seen as a reprisal against US sanctions on China’s tech firms
