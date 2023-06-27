High domestic demand for smuggled graphics processing units underscores how China lacks strong alternative suppliers that can deliver products to rival those from Nvidia Corp. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: strong demand in China for advanced chips used on AI projects creates growing market for smuggled Nvidia GPUs, despite US ban

  • The under-the-counter trade has prospered, despite a US ban imposed last August on the sale to China of certain products from AMD and Nvidia
  • One vendor claimed he was he was able to source Nvidia’s A100 GPU and charged US$17,709, which is above its suggested retail price of about US$10,000

Che Pan in Beijingand Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Jun, 2023

