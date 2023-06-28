Huawei Technologies Co rotating chairwoman Meng Wanzhou delivers her keynote presentation at the MWC Shanghai trade show on June 28, 2023. Photo: Handout
Tech war: Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou beats the drum for global expansion of 5G mobile services as Chinese firms struggle with US sanctions
- Huawei’s rotating chairwoman told the audience at MWC Shanghai that 5G connections worldwide are expected to reach 5 billion by 2030
- She said ‘the next step forward’ will be 5.5G technology, which Huawei expects to further stimulate the market for next-generation mobile services
