Chen Nanxiang, chairman and acting chief executive of Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, delivers the keynote presentation at the opening of the three-day trade show Semicon China in Shanghai on June 29, 2023. Photo: Weibo
Tech war: chairman of YMTC, China’s top memory chip maker, warns of ‘turbulence and disorder’ in semiconductor sector amid geopolitical tensions
- YMTC chairman Chen Nanxiang said ‘significant uncertainties’ lie ahead, as the chip industry’s industrial harmony and balance have been disrupted
- As head of China’s top memory chip maker, Chen offered a first-hand impression of his industry’s business prospects amid US-led trade sanctions
Chen Nanxiang, chairman and acting chief executive of Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, delivers the keynote presentation at the opening of the three-day trade show Semicon China in Shanghai on June 29, 2023. Photo: Weibo