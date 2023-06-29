Chen Nanxiang, chairman and acting chief executive of Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, delivers the keynote presentation at the opening of the three-day trade show Semicon China in Shanghai on June 29, 2023. Photo: Weibo
Chen Nanxiang, chairman and acting chief executive of Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, delivers the keynote presentation at the opening of the three-day trade show Semicon China in Shanghai on June 29, 2023. Photo: Weibo
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: chairman of YMTC, China’s top memory chip maker, warns of ‘turbulence and disorder’ in semiconductor sector amid geopolitical tensions

  • YMTC chairman Chen Nanxiang said ‘significant uncertainties’ lie ahead, as the chip industry’s industrial harmony and balance have been disrupted
  • As head of China’s top memory chip maker, Chen offered a first-hand impression of his industry’s business prospects amid US-led trade sanctions

Lilian Zhang
Lilian Zhang

Updated: 8:12pm, 29 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chen Nanxiang, chairman and acting chief executive of Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, delivers the keynote presentation at the opening of the three-day trade show Semicon China in Shanghai on June 29, 2023. Photo: Weibo
Chen Nanxiang, chairman and acting chief executive of Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, delivers the keynote presentation at the opening of the three-day trade show Semicon China in Shanghai on June 29, 2023. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE