The ASML logo is seen at its booth during Semicon China in Shanghai, June 29, 2023. Photo: Reuters
China’s semiconductor ambitions dealt fresh blow by new Dutch export rules on ASML chip-making machines

  • Effective September 1, ASML will need a government export license to sell its most advanced immersion DUV lithography systems to China
  • The Chinese government condemned the US for ‘coercing’ other countries into imposing technological blockades on China