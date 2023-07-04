China has imposed export controls on gallium and germanium.Photo: Wikipedia
Tech war: China’s move to impose controls on gallium and germanium is a mixed blessing for country’s exporters
- The export controls are widely seen as Beijing’s retaliation against the US and its allies for imposing chip restrictions on China
- While China has a quasi-monopoly over extraction of raw gallium, Chinese companies are more exposed when it comes to processing the rare metal
China has imposed export controls on gallium and germanium.Photo: Wikipedia