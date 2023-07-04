China has imposed export controls on gallium and germanium.Photo: Wikipedia
China has imposed export controls on gallium and germanium.Photo: Wikipedia
US-China tech war
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: China’s move to impose controls on gallium and germanium is a mixed blessing for country’s exporters

  • The export controls are widely seen as Beijing’s retaliation against the US and its allies for imposing chip restrictions on China
  • While China has a quasi-monopoly over extraction of raw gallium, Chinese companies are more exposed when it comes to processing the rare metal

Lilian ZhangAnn Cao
Lilian Zhang and Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30pm, 4 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China has imposed export controls on gallium and germanium.Photo: Wikipedia
China has imposed export controls on gallium and germanium.Photo: Wikipedia
READ FULL ARTICLE