WeChat will not be attending Australia hearing on social media interference. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent’s WeChat to skip Australian social media hearing on ‘political interference’ amid backlash
- WeChat has declined multiple invitations to appear before an Australian Senate hearing on social media interference, according to politician
- WeChat has been under fire in Australia for its alleged influence over Chinese-Australians, amid souring relations between Beijing and Canberra
WeChat will not be attending Australia hearing on social media interference. Photo: Shutterstock