Shares in AI server maker Inspur have dropped sharply after profit warning. Photo: Shutterstock
Shares in AI server maker Inspur have dropped sharply after profit warning. Photo: Shutterstock
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: China’s top AI server maker Inspur issues bleak profit warning as US chip restrictions bite

  • Shares in Inspur Electronic Information Industry fell 10 per cent in Shenzhen on Wednesday after the profit warning
  • The warning indicates the firm has few options to hedge the risk of a chip supply shortage, after being placed on US trade blacklist

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 10:58pm, 12 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Shares in AI server maker Inspur have dropped sharply after profit warning. Photo: Shutterstock
Shares in AI server maker Inspur have dropped sharply after profit warning. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE