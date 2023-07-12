Shares in AI server maker Inspur have dropped sharply after profit warning. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: China’s top AI server maker Inspur issues bleak profit warning as US chip restrictions bite
- Shares in Inspur Electronic Information Industry fell 10 per cent in Shenzhen on Wednesday after the profit warning
- The warning indicates the firm has few options to hedge the risk of a chip supply shortage, after being placed on US trade blacklist
