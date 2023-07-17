Chinese chip equipment makers see surge in local demand. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: China chip equipment makers expect a windfall in first half amid soaring demand for local machines
- The increase in expectations comes after the US and its allies intensified restrictions on China’s access to advanced chip equipment
- Naura Technology Group, a Beijing-based maker of etching tools, expects a year-on-year increase in profit of between 121 and 156 per cent
