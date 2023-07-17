The latest executive reshuffle at the top of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s senior management reflects how Beijing is exerting greater control over the company. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: SMIC names new chairman as mainland China’s top contract chip manufacturer faces further US semiconductor tech curbs
- Shanghai-based SMIC said 58-year-old Liu Xunfeng, who had served as its vice-chairman, was named the chip maker’s new chairman effective on Monday
- He replaced Gao Yonggang, who resigned from all his corporate roles at SMIC on the same day
