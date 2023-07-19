China chip lobby group warns against further US trade restrictions. Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images
China chip industry group echoes US counterpart in urging Washington for restraint with semiconductor restrictions
- The CSIA warned that any further US restrictions would undermine the globalisation of the semiconductor industry
- Statements by the two industry lobby groups come hot on the heels of media reports that the US is considering an extension of restrictions
China chip lobby group warns against further US trade restrictions. Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images