ASML Holding defied a slump in the semiconductor industry and boosted its full-year sales outlook on strong demand from Chinese customers, ahead of restrictions that could further impede China’s access to the company’s advanced technology. The semiconductor equipment maker raised its guidance for net sales growth in 2023 to around 30 per cent after revenue came in above expectations, with China representing 24 per cent of shipments made in the second quarter. While deliveries of ASML’s advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines to the US and Taiwan have slowed because of poor macroeconomic conditions and a lack of skilled workers to get new facilities up and running, the company has found overwhelming demand for its older products in mainland China, according to ASML CEO Peter Wennink. ASML has only been able to fulfil less than 50 per cent of equipment demand for its more mature technology in China over the past two years, but that is changing, he said. “Anything that doesn’t ship to another country goes to China, but there’s still some demand that will move into 2024 because we still don’t have a 100 per cent fill rate today,” Wennink said in an investor call on Wednesday. Under US pressure, the company currently does not sell its EUV lithography systems to China, but it continues to ship its less advanced deep ultraviolet (DUV) systems to clients in the country. “Our Chinese customers say: ‘We are happy to take the machines that others don’t want’, because their fabs are ready and they can take the tools that become available,” Wennick said in a video interview released by the company. Chinese semiconductor manufacturers have been scrambling to stockpile chip-making equipment, the Post reported in February , after the US, Japan and the Netherlands agreed to coordinate export restrictions. From September, ASML will be required by Dutch authorities to apply for a licence to ship its higher-end DUV systems, such as the Twinscan NXT: 2000i, which can be deployed to produce advanced 7-nanometre and 5-nm chips. US-led export curbs, however, have held back China’s goal to produce chips of this size. Beijing has condemned Washington for “coercing” allies into imposing a technological blockade on China and “undermining market rules and international trade”. Wennick said he expects the new rules to have negligible implications for the company, as rising geopolitical tensions and global demand for mature chips are set to sustain Chinese equipment purchases from ASML. Albie Amankona, analyst at research firm Third Bridge, agreed that the Dutch export controls will have a limited impact on ASML’s sales target. “The demand for both EUV and DUV machines is expected to exceed supply for the next few years,” he said. Still, Amankona cautioned that ASML is “missing out on a promising growth market, as the Chinese government heavily invests in the semiconductor industry”. Wennink said ASML is monitoring reports that the US is seeking to extend restrictions on advanced semiconductor technology shipments to China, but he expects any potential additional US measures to have no material impact on the company’s financial outlook for the year.