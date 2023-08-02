A Phantom 4 drone from DJI flies during a demonstration flight in Tokyo, March 3, 2016. Photo: AP
A Phantom 4 drone from DJI flies during a demonstration flight in Tokyo, March 3, 2016. Photo: AP
Drones
Tech /  Tech War

Chinese drone makers mum over fallout from Beijing’s export controls targeting military use of unmanned aerial vehicles

  • Only Shenzhen-based DJI, which has denied providing drones for military use in Ukraine, commented publicly, saying it will ‘fully comply’ with the rules
  • The government issued a new order on Monday requiring drone exporters to seek approval before shipping certain products and equipment overseas

Iris DengLilian ZhangChe Pan
Iris Deng in Shenzhen Lilian Zhang and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Phantom 4 drone from DJI flies during a demonstration flight in Tokyo, March 3, 2016. Photo: AP
A Phantom 4 drone from DJI flies during a demonstration flight in Tokyo, March 3, 2016. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE