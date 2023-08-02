A Phantom 4 drone from DJI flies during a demonstration flight in Tokyo, March 3, 2016. Photo: AP
Chinese drone makers mum over fallout from Beijing’s export controls targeting military use of unmanned aerial vehicles
- Only Shenzhen-based DJI, which has denied providing drones for military use in Ukraine, commented publicly, saying it will ‘fully comply’ with the rules
- The government issued a new order on Monday requiring drone exporters to seek approval before shipping certain products and equipment overseas
A Phantom 4 drone from DJI flies during a demonstration flight in Tokyo, March 3, 2016. Photo: AP