Two American tech groups have backed TikTok in its legal bid to stop Montana from enforcing a ban on the app. Photo: AFP
Major US tech trade groups back TikTok in challenge to Montana state ban
- NetChoice and Chamber of Progress say the Montana ban will ‘usher in a Balkanised internet’, divided based on ‘local politicians’ whims or preferences’
- A hearing on TikTok’s request for a preliminary injunction on the state ban is set for October 12
