Two American tech groups have backed TikTok in its legal bid to stop Montana from enforcing a ban on the app. Photo: AFP
Two American tech groups have backed TikTok in its legal bid to stop Montana from enforcing a ban on the app. Photo: AFP
TikTok
Tech /  Tech War

Major US tech trade groups back TikTok in challenge to Montana state ban

  • NetChoice and Chamber of Progress say the Montana ban will ‘usher in a Balkanised internet’, divided based on ‘local politicians’ whims or preferences’
  • A hearing on TikTok’s request for a preliminary injunction on the state ban is set for October 12

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:02pm, 8 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Two American tech groups have backed TikTok in its legal bid to stop Montana from enforcing a ban on the app. Photo: AFP
Two American tech groups have backed TikTok in its legal bid to stop Montana from enforcing a ban on the app. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE