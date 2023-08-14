A subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, the state-backed Chinese chip maker, has been named and scolded by a local regulator for violations of overseas investment rules, signalling Beijing’s increased scrutiny of investment activities. UniIC, a memory chip design company based in Xian, capital of northwestern Shaanxi province, was named and criticised by the provincial Development and Reform Commission for making total investments of US$7.75 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary without gaining prior approval from the agency, according to a recent notice published on the official website of the agency. The investment was made in three separate tranches between 2016 and 2019 to Hong Kong Huaxin, which was founded by UniIC in 2013. Although UniIC had reported to the local commerce and foreign exchange departments before the deals, it did not submit similar filings to the economic planning agency, leading to violations of foreign investment regulations in China, according to the local agency. Chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup calls on white knight to save the firm The company was ordered to punish “the people responsible for the relevant issues”, “strengthen corporate compliance and make written commitments”, according to the regulator. “[We] hope that all the enterprises that make overseas investments will earnestly learn the lessons and effectively strengthen the management of overseas investment projects,” it added. Analysts said it was not uncommon for Chinese companies to skip the economic planning agency when they make overseas investments as the commerce authority and foreign exchange administration are the traditional regulators. “There are a large number of such cases that have only gone through the procedures of the commerce and foreign exchange agencies, but have not gone through the procedures of the Development and Reform Commission,” Wang Zhiyi, director of the Cross-border Finance Research Institution in China, said in a commentary published last week. The companies were able to make investments without review from the economic planning agencies as China had “a very loose regulatory environment” for overseas direct investments around 2014, but “these issues have surfaced now after the Development and Reform Commission published a notice”, he said. According to China’s regulation of foreign investment projects, entities that make foreign investments without approval from the Development and Reform Commission will be asked to terminate the projects, if such investments are discovered by authorities. The Xian-based company started in China as a foreign company before becoming a state-backed entity. Initially set up in China in 2004 as an arm of Germany semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies, UniIC was acquired by Chinese server giant Inspur Group in 2009 to become a domestic company. In 2015, it was acquired by Tsinghua Unigroup to focus on the design of DRAM memory products. Tsinghua Unigroup is reorganising its sprawling businesses after completing a year-long debt-restructuring process in July 2022. In June, it named group executive vice-president Ma Daojie as the new chairman for Unisoc, its mobile phone chip unit, replacing Wu Shengwu, who was hand-picked by the now disgraced former head of Unigroup Zhao Weiguo in 2022.