US-China tech war
China to make steady progress in chip equipment self-sufficiency amid gradual market recovery, UBS survey finds

  • The chip equipment self-sufficiency rate is expected to increase in sectors such as etching and cleaning machines
  • According to survey, 11 per cent of IC product purchasing managers said that they are ‘much more’ actively considering using domestic chips

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 10:52pm, 16 Aug, 2023

The chip equipment self-sufficiency rate is expected to increase in sectors such as etching and cleaning machines. Photo: Shutterstock
