The chip equipment self-sufficiency rate is expected to increase in sectors such as etching and cleaning machines. Photo: Shutterstock
China to make steady progress in chip equipment self-sufficiency amid gradual market recovery, UBS survey finds
- According to survey, 11 per cent of IC product purchasing managers said that they are ‘much more’ actively considering using domestic chips
