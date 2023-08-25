A display panel showing a computer chip and the Chinese words for “Independence” at the World AI Conference in Shanghai in July. Photo: AP Photo
A display panel showing a computer chip and the Chinese words for “Independence” at the World AI Conference in Shanghai in July. Photo: AP Photo
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: China quietly recruits overseas chip talent as US tightens curbs

  • The Chinese government is pushing a talent programme called Qiming targeting scientific and technological fields, such as semiconductors
  • Advertisements for Qiming applicants have been posted on LinkedIn and Chinese Q&A platform Zhihu by self-identified recruiters

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:46pm, 25 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A display panel showing a computer chip and the Chinese words for “Independence” at the World AI Conference in Shanghai in July. Photo: AP Photo
A display panel showing a computer chip and the Chinese words for “Independence” at the World AI Conference in Shanghai in July. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE