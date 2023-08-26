An assembly engineer works on a TWINSCAN DUV lithography system at ASML in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on June 16, 2023.Photo: Reuters
Chinese imports of ASML lithography chip-making machines have surged past the Dutch company’s 2023 estimates
- Chinese imports of the critical semiconductor equipment reached US$2.58 billion in the year through July, already more than the US$2.36 billion ASML projected
- The Netherlands will further restrict access to deep ultraviolet lithography systems starting from September, prompting a rush in orders from Chinese chip firms
An assembly engineer works on a TWINSCAN DUV lithography system at ASML in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on June 16, 2023.Photo: Reuters