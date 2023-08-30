The new Mate’s graphics processing unit was identified as another Chinese-designed chip, the Maleoon 910, according to AnTuTu, which did not provide details.

These various test results could not be independently verified by the South China Morning Post.

Huawei said in a statement on Tuesday that the Mate 60 Pro was the “most powerful Mate model ever”, without mentioning its CPU or the handset’s 5G connectivity.

Privately-held Huawei’s deliberate silence on the CPU that powers its latest Mate model reflects the lengths the company has taken to quietly revive its smartphone business, which has been hobbled by US sanctions.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), which operates mainland China’s largest chip foundry, can only produce 14-nm grade ICs because of Washington-led restrictions on the export of advanced chip-making equipment such as extreme ultraviolet lithography machines.

Still, speculation that SMIC might have progressed in making more advanced chips using less-advanced deep ultraviolet lithography systems saw Chinese chip stocks rally on Wednesday.

Hong Kong-listed SMIC, whose shares closed up nearly 1 per cent to HK$19.22, declined to comment.

The expected beneficiaries of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro launch include SMIC and IC testing and packaging firm Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech, according to a note by Kuo Ming-chi, analyst at TF International Securities, on Wednesday.

Other component suppliers mentioned in Kuo’s report included Japanese filter provider Murata, US-based GlobalFoundries and Taiwanese foundry Win Semi.

The speculation swirling around the technology driving the Mate 60 Pro is expected to be a boost to the market, according to Ivan Lam, a senior research analyst at Counterpoint.

Huawei launched a surprise presale of the Mate 60 Pro, carrying a 6,999 yuan (US$962) price tag, on Tuesday via its online mall, which saw the handset’s inventory run out a few hours later. On Wednesday, the company started pre-orders for basic model the Mate 60, which costs 5,999 yuan.

“[The early release] can test the market’s reaction, providing reference for stock levels amid a slowdown in the industry,” Counterpoint’s Lam said. “This can also help manage expectations regarding its target consumers ahead of Apple ’s launch event [in September].”

Huawei previously updated its Mate-series model in September, around the same week as the annual iPhone launch. Apple’s event this year falls on September 12.

Amid the speculation surrounding the Mate 60 Pro’s 5G CPU, Huawei is still expected to face a number of supply chain challenges such as production yield rates, according to an industry insider who declined to be identified.

Huawei stockpiled critical US components for almost a year after it was added to the Entity List, but the company ran out of its HiSilicon chipsets last year , according to a report by Counterpoint.

Huawei, which briefly surpassed Samsung to lead global smartphone shipments in early 2020, now faces the big challenge of convincing plenty of consumers who have switched to other 5G smartphone brands in the past few years to reconsider its products in the market.