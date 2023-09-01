AMSL, Europe’s largest technology firm by valuation, said that starting January 1, it would no longer be able to ship the Twinscan NXT:2000i, its most advanced immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography system, to China.

Chinese chip foundries have four more months to import advanced chip-making tools from Dutch firm ASML after the maker of the world’s most advanced lithography systems obtained approval from The Hague to continue shipping equipment to China through 2023.

The rules cover systems capable of making chips at the 5-nanometre process or more advanced, meaning ASML’s latest Twinscan system and subsequent models are covered by the restrictions.

Despite China’s accelerated drive to use more locally produced tools and key components, semiconductor equipment procured in-country accounts for just 15 per cent of the total at Chinese foundries, a top executive said at an industry conference this month. The other 85 per cent of machines come from the US, Netherlands and Japan.

ASML launched the 2000i DUV system in the third quarter last year, enabling sub-3-nm chip-making processes with significantly improved overlay performance and the ability to produce 295 wafers per hour, according to the company’s annual report published in February.

ASML has been barred from selling EUV lithography machines to China since 2019, but it had been able to still sell DUV systems to the country until this year, amid escalating pressure from the US.