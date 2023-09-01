Chinese chip makers can import critical ASML tools until 2024, as new Netherlands rules restrict access to DUV systems
- The world’s leading maker of lithography systems said it will not be able to ship its most advanced DUV tools to China after January 1
- Under new rules effective this month, ASML requires a licence from the Netherlands government to export equipment capable of making sub-5nm chips
Chinese chip foundries have four more months to import advanced chip-making tools from Dutch firm ASML after the maker of the world’s most advanced lithography systems obtained approval from The Hague to continue shipping equipment to China through 2023.
AMSL, Europe’s largest technology firm by valuation, said that starting January 1, it would no longer be able to ship the Twinscan NXT:2000i, its most advanced immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography system, to China.
The rules cover systems capable of making chips at the 5-nanometre process or more advanced, meaning ASML’s latest Twinscan system and subsequent models are covered by the restrictions.
ASML launched the 2000i DUV system in the third quarter last year, enabling sub-3-nm chip-making processes with significantly improved overlay performance and the ability to produce 295 wafers per hour, according to the company’s annual report published in February.
ASML has been barred from selling EUV lithography machines to China since 2019, but it had been able to still sell DUV systems to the country until this year, amid escalating pressure from the US.