The lawmakers – including the chairs of the House Foreign Affairs, Energy and Commerce, Armed Services, and select China committees – urged the Commerce Department to stop granting licences to Chinese government-controlled companies such as SMIC, and said it called for additional US pressure “and more effective export controls on our adversaries”.

The letter led by Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul called on the administration “to strategically bar the import of SMIC-produced semiconductors, particularly those that pose risks to national security, into the United States”, and for the administration to “pursue criminal charges against executives from SMIC and Huawei”.

Huawei and SMIC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.