“There is still a [technological] gap between China-made and foreign-developed chips, servers and personal computers, but if we don’t use [home-grown products] that gap will never close,” said Huawei deputy chairman Eric Xu Zhijun , who also serves as one of the company’s rotating chairmen, in a report by local media China Business News over the weekend.

“If we use them on a large scale, it’s possible that it will help propel advances in our technology and products,” Xu said in a speech at the 2023 World Computing Conference held in Changsha, capital of central Hunan province.

Huawei Technologies deputy chairman Eric Xu Zhijin, who also serves as one of the company’s rotating chairmen. Photo: Handout

“It will be challenging or impossible to obtain advanced chips or computing systems due to US export controls,” Xu said. “Based on our past experience and projection of future developments, this will continue to be a long-term issue.”