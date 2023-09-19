Portugal’s telecoms watchdog said on Monday it is working with operators to implement a high-level resolution which effectively bars Huawei Technologies ’ equipment from the country’s 5G mobile networks, despite legal objections from the Chinese company.

The CSSC council is the Portuguese prime minister’s consultative body and its resolution, although it did not name Huawei, was seen as a blow to efforts by the Chinese group to enter stand-alone networks in Portugal’s 5G market and extend contracts on 4G platforms on which the new technology is based.

Huawei filed a lawsuit with a Lisbon court against the resolution at the end of August, seeking “protection of its legitimate interests and legal rights under the law”.

Portugal’s main operators, Altice, NOS and Vodafone have already said they will not use Huawei equipment in 5G core networks, amid European and US concerns that Chinese involvement in critical infrastructure could compromise security. Beijing and Huawei reject such suggestions.

ANACOM president Joao Cadete de Matos said that the telecoms watchdog, which is responsible for implementing the resolution, “will execute all decisions that are taken regarding security, not only within the national but also the European framework”.