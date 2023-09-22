South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
US-China tech war
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
GGV Capital joins several other US investment firms, including Sequoia Capital, that have spun off their Chinese businesses under pressure in Washington. Photo: Reuters
TechTech War

Tech war: Venture giant GGV Capital spins off China operations after US congressional investigation

  • The split, expected to be completed by early 2024, will turn GGV into two independent partnerships based respectively in the US and Singapore
  • GGV was one of four US investment firms that received an inquiry letter from a congressional committee in July
US-China tech war
Ben Jiang
Ben Jiangin Beijing
Why you can trust SCMP

Venture firm GGV Capital said on Thursday that it would separate its American and Asian operations, joining several other US firms that have made similar moves as Washington looks to restrict investments in sensitive Chinese technologies.

The split, expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year, would turn GGV into two “completely independent” partnerships with distinct branding, the company said in a statement.

The US partnership, based in Silicon Valley, will be headed by managing partners Glenn Solomon and Hans Tung, among others. The Asian business, headquartered in Singapore with a focus on China, Southeast Asia and South Asia, will be led by managing partners Jenny Lee and Jixun Foo.

GGV’s yuan-denominated funds will continue to be managed independently under the Jiyuan Capital brand, led by managing partner Eric Xu.

An undated photo shows GGV Capital’s investment team, including Hans Tung on the far right and Jenny Lee in the middle. Photo: Handout

GGV, which has about US$9.2 billion in assets under its management according to Chinese consultancy ITJuzi.com, ascribed the move to operational challenges brought about by a changing investment environment.

“Over the last decade, the investment landscape has shifted significantly, and the operating environment has become highly complex,” the company said.

GGV did not immediately respond to a request for additional comments.

Advertisement

GGV is among a vanguard of US venture firms that started investing in China in the early 2000s, when the local technology start-up sector was on the cusp of meteoric growth, thanks to the fast-rising popularity of the mobile internet.

Since its arrival in China in 2005, GGV has been one of the most prominent American backers of Chinese tech firms. Its expansive portfolio encompassed companies that have since transformed into industry titans, including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, ride-hailing behemoth Didi Chuxing and TikTok parent ByteDance, currently the world’s most valuable start-up.

While GGV did not directly mention geopolitical pressure in its statement, some of the firm’s bets in China have drawn the ire of US lawmakers advocating tighter scrutiny on American backing of sensitive technologies in China, as the world’s top two economies lock horns over trade and capital flows.

The Biden administration last month announced plans to restrict US venture capital and private equity investments in Chinese companies in three areas: semiconductors and micro electronics, quantum information technologies and certain artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
Advertisement
That executive order came after a US congressional committee sent inquiry letters to four American investment firms, including GGV, expressing concerns over their funding in some Chinese sectors that could potentially help Beijing advance its military.

In the letter sent to GGV, the committee cited a recent study by the Centre for Security and Emerging Technology that said the firm conducted 43 investment transactions with Chinese AI companies from 2015 to 2021, more than any other firms examined by the Washington-based think tank.

31:05

Why Singapore benefits from the US-China tech war

Why Singapore benefits from the US-China tech war

GGV’s latest decision followed similar moves by its peers Sequoia Capital and BlueRun Ventures, both of which set foot in China in the same year that GGV opened its first China office in Shanghai.

Advertisement
Sequoia, one of the largest investors in China, said in June it was splitting itself into three independent regional operations, with the Chinese business adopting a new brand called HongShan.
BlueRun Ventures China, the Chinese affiliate of Silicon Valley-based BlueRun, said last week it was rebranding itself as Lanchi Ventures, distancing itself from its US origins.
Advertisement
Post