US to indefinitely extend China waiver for South Korean chip makers: Yonhap
- The US commerce department will reportedly allow Samsung and SK Hynix to keep sending certain US chip-making tools to China
- Washington will make related announcements as early as this week, according to the Yonhap report citing unnamed sources
The US Commerce Department has discussed details with the South Korean chip makers on which equipment could be used in China, said Yonhap, citing unnamed sources, adding that the US would make related announcements as early as this week.
The US Department of Commerce will update its “validated end user” list, denoting what entities can receive exports of which technology, to allow Samsung and SK Hynix to keep receiving certain US chip-making tools.
Once included in the list, there is no need to obtain permission for separate export cases.
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix declined to comment.
The Department of Commerce had been in discussions with Samsung and SK Hynix to designate equipment that can be brought into their Chinese production lines, taking into consideration the companies’ future plans, as equipment upgrades are also needed to enable business in the next few years, Yonhap reported.
The companies together control nearly 70 per cent of global DRAM and 50 per cent of NAND flash markets as at end-June, showed data from TrendForce.