A possible move by the US to restrict its companies from participating in RISC-V, an open-source chip design architecture that China is doubling down on to reduce dependence on foreign technologies, could further intensify the tech war between the two countries, according to analysts.

US lawmakers, including both Republican and Democratic Senators, are urging the Biden administration to take action on RISC-V on national security grounds, according to a Reuters report at the weekend, marking the first time that US politicians have looked at restricting the tech standard.

RISC-V is an open-standard instruction set architecture (ISA) which gives chip developers the ability to configure and customise their designs. It has become a new hope for China to reduce its dependence on foreign intellectual property (IP) suppliers amid an escalating tech war with the US.

While Beijing and industry associations, including the China RISC-V Alliance, have not publicly responded, Chinese analysts, experts and netizens have been quick to comment.

Zhang Guobin, founder of Chinese semiconductor industry website eetrend.com said in a statement on WeChat on Sunday that the move might create “a new battlefield in the US-China chip war”, building on Washington’s existing restrictions on the mainland’s access to advanced chips and tools.