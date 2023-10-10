The chief executive of RISC-V International said on Monday that possible government restrictions on the open-source technology will slow down the development of new and better chips, holding back the global technology industry.

The comments come after Reuters last week reported that a growing group of US lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to impose export control restrictions around RISC-V , the open-source technology overseen by the RISC-V International non-profit foundation.

RISC-V technology can be used as an ingredient to create chips for smartphones or artificial intelligence.

Major US firms such as Qualcomm and Alphabet’s Google have embraced RISC-V, but so too have Chinese firms such as Huawei Technologies , which the US lawmakers argue constitutes a national security concern.

27:21 Biden’s China tech policy goal: a 10 year handicap Biden’s China tech policy goal: a 10 year handicap

In a blog post, Calista Redmond, chief of RISC-V International, which coordinates work among companies on the technology, said RISC-V is no different than other open technology standards like Ethernet, which helps computers on the internet talk to each other.