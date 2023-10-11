That action will serve as a big boon for the two companies in the world’s largest semiconductor market, according to Liang Zhenpeng of research institute Kandong. “It will stabilise their market share and maintain their competitive advantage in [China’s semiconductor] supply chain,” Liang said.

Along with Samsung and Hynix, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world’s largest contract chip maker, had earlier secured a one-year authorisation from Washington to continue its operations on the mainland without additional licensing requirements otherwise required by the US Commerce Department. It is unclear whether TSMC will be granted the same indefinite waiver as the two South Korean firms.

The waiver granted to Samsung and Hynix has also come at a time this year when YMTC expected to see improved global demand for NAND Flash memory products on the back of orders from makers of smartphones, servers and personal computers.

YMTC has been forging closer ties with domestic tool suppliers to replace US components in its manufacturing equipment, as American suppliers ceased business with the firm on account of Washington’s restrictions, the South China Morning Post reported last month.

In the memory chip market, DRAM and NAND Flash products are both highly standardised, which means these are easily replaced by competing products from various suppliers. As such, it is important for memory chip makers to be close to their clients.

Hynix operates a DRAM plant in Wuxi, a city in eastern Jiangsu province and NAND facilities in Dalian, a city in northeastern Liaoning province. It also runs chip packaging facilities in Chongqing

Samsung has three chip plants in three cities: Xian, capital of northwest Shaanxi province; Suzhou, a city in Jiangsu; and the northern coastal metropolis of Tianjin.

In the second quarter, Samsung saw a 95 per cent drop in profit amid weak global demand for memory chips. Hynix posted an operating loss of 2.88 trillion Korean won (US$2.13 billion) in the same period.

While YMTC operations could be “more at a standstill”, Samsung and Hynix “can breathe a sigh of relief”, said Arisa Liu, research fellow and a director focused on semiconductors at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, referring to the previous uncertainty brought by US tech restrictions to the two South Korean firms’ manufacturing operations in mainland China.

Still, Liu said these Korean firms “are unlikely to invest further in [new] factories in China” in spite of gaining “more competitive advantage” in the country because of the US waiver.