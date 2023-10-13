Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) has received an extension to its exemption from US trade sanctions on mainland China, allowing it to continue acquiring advanced chip equipment for its operations there, according to a senior Taiwanese official.

TSMC’s operations in mainland China remain normal, Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua told reporters in Taipei on Friday, without providing further details about the waiver, such as how long it is effective for. TSMC was expected to have its waiver renewed for a year, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier.

TSMC did not respond to a request for comment. The Bureau of Industry and Security, part of the US Department of Commerce that is responsible for export controls, declined to comment on TSMC earlier this week and did not immediately respond to queries after the announcement.