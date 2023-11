Baidu ordered artificial intelligence (AI) chips from Huawei Technologies this year, two people familiar with the matter said, adding to signs that US pressure is prompting Chinese acceptance of the firm’s products as an alternative to Nvidia’s.

Baidu ordered 1,600 of Huawei’s 910B Ascend AI chips – which the Chinese firm developed as an alternative to Nvidia’s A100 chip – for 200 servers, the source said, adding that by October, Huawei had delivered more than 60 per cent of the order, or about 1,000 chips, to Baidu.

The second person said that the order’s total value was approximately 450 million yuan (US$61.83 million) and that Huawei was to deliver all of the chips by the end of this year. Both people declined to be named because the details of the deal were confidential.

02:27 Baidu unveils China’s answer to ChatGPT, sends stocks tumbling Baidu unveils China’s answer to ChatGPT, sends stocks tumbling

Although the order is tiny relative to the thousands of chips top Chinese tech firms have historically ordered from Nvidia, the sources said it was significant, as it showed how some firms could shift away from the US company.