Broadcom’s US$61 billion takeover of software maker VMware won approval from Chinese regulators, albeit with a list of conditions it must fulfil.

Still, the nod from China completes the last hurdle for the companies, which said the agreement will close on Wednesday.

The combination of the US chip maker and cloud software company is one of the biggest technology mergers ever and had already received clearance from the EU, UK, South Korea and Japan. There is no legal impediment to closing in the US under merger regulations.