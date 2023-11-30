Nvidia CEO says US needs 10 to 20 years to reach chip supply chain independence
- Jensen Huang says products from his company, the world’s most valuable chip firm, rely on components from across the globe, not just Taiwan
- He also reaffirms Nvidia’s commitment to China, saying that the company is working on products for the country that will not trigger US restrictions
Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang, who runs the semiconductor industry’s most valuable company, said the US is as much as 20 years away from breaking its dependence on overseas chip-making.
Huang, speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook conference in New York, explained how his company’s products rely on myriad components that come from different parts of the world – not just Taiwan, where the most important elements are manufactured.
“We are somewhere between a decade and two decades away from supply chain independence,” he said. “It’s not a really practical thing for a decade or two.”
Separately, Huang reaffirmed his company’s commitment to China – still the largest market for chips. The company lost the ability to sell its most powerful artificial intelligence processors to the country after the US government imposed export restrictions, and then further tightened them last month. Washington believes that such steps are needed to protect national security.
“We have to come up with new chips that comply with the regulation, and once we comply with the regulation, we’ll go back to China,” he said. “We try to do business with everybody we can. On the other hand, our national security matters. Our national competitiveness matters.”