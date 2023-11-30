Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang, who runs the semiconductor industry’s most valuable company, said the US is as much as 20 years away from breaking its dependence on overseas chip-making.

Huang, speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook conference in New York, explained how his company’s products rely on myriad components that come from different parts of the world – not just Taiwan, where the most important elements are manufactured.

“We are somewhere between a decade and two decades away from supply chain independence,” he said. “It’s not a really practical thing for a decade or two.”