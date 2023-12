Foxconn Technology Group has won approval to invest at least US$1 billion more in a plant it is building in India that will make Apple products, a major ramp-up in its goal of building a hub beyond China.

The world’s biggest assembler of iPhones plans to spend that amount on top of the US$1.6 billion it earlier set aside for the 300-acre (121-hectare) site close to Bangalore’s airport, people familiar with the matter said.

The new capital will bankroll additional capacity for Apple devices, including likely the iPhone, people familiar with the matter said, declining to be named as the information is private.