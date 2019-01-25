While Chinese venture capital funds are suffering from what they see as the “coldest winter” in more than a decade, US dollar funds were able to raise more money to invest in Chinese firms last year, according to a new report.

The total amount of US-dollar venture capital raised to invest in the Chinese market in 2018 rose 125 per cent year on year to US$15.5 billion, accounting for almost 35 per cent of the country’s entire market, according to data tracker Zero2IPO. In 2017, US dollars accounted for 28.7 per cent of the funding that went into Chinese investments.

The venture capital market in China was still dominated by the renminbi last year, with yuan-denominated funds accounting for 65 per cent of all investments, according to Zero2IPO’s data.

“While the Chinese VC industry has witnessed big rises and falls in the past several years, US venture capital has been increasing steadily, so [they] were not affected as much by the domestic Chinese environment,” said Wang Hui, a Beijing-based private equity investor and founder of financial technology news outlet Bolian Financial.

Chinese economic growth has slowed amid US-China trade tensions, reducing the liquidity in the country’s banking system which in turn means a tougher climate for Chinese venture capital firms seeking funding. Last year, the overall amount of venture capital raised in China – in both yuan and US dollars – declined by 13 per cent to 302.5 billion yuan (US$44.5 billion).

Separately, data from market search firm Preqin showed that venture capital invested in China slumped 12 per cent year on year to US$18.3 billion in the quarter ended December.

Global venture capital deals grew 6.7 per cent last year in terms of value despite the significant decline in China, according to Preqin.

The surge in US venture capital investment in China is attributed to the large number of start-ups that listed publicly. Last year, a total of 264 Chinese companies that received venture capital from US funds were listed outside the Chinese mainland – including Xiaomi, Meituan Dianping and PingAn Good Doctor, which all listed in Hong Kong – compared with 132 that opted to list in mainland China.

Chinese regulators have been tightening listing rules in the domestic stock market, giving little chance for venture capital funds to exit. In 2018, the approval rate for listings on China’s A-share market slid by 20 per cent.

"Compared with [renminbi] VCs, the exit mechanism for US VCs is very mature but the growth rate will be dependent on the business cycle," said Li Li, founder of early-stage venture capital firm Jiacheng Capital.



While Chinese investors are more concerned about prolonged investment uncertainties, foreign investors seem relatively bullish about the market and are betting more money on the development of the country’s start-ups.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said it had allocated 20.4 per cent of its total assets in Asia as of the end of 2017, up from 15.6 per cent at the start of 2016.

“[The last two years] might be the fastest growing time for foreign VCs in China because lots of Chinese star unicorns went public, but there are only few left,” said Wang. “It would be quite impossible for US VCs to grow this fast in the next three to five years.”