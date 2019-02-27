AI, seen by many as a core technology driving the so-called fourth industrial revolution, has become a focal point for competition between the US and China. Photo: Reuters
AI chip unicorn Horizon Robotics raises US$600m in funding as China seeks to reduce dependence on imported semiconductors
- South Korea conglomerate SK led US$600m round for Horizon Robotics in latest funding for artificial intelligence semiconductor companies
Topic | Artificial intelligence
Trump’s order comes amid concerns about China’s ambitions to dominate the sector. Photo: AP
Trump signs order prioritising artificial intelligence research amid looming China ambitions
- Executive order says it aims to ensure that AI develops in a manner that reflects US values and to push training for the future workforce
