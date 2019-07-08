A Chinese national flag flies against the backdrop of skyscrapers at the Lujiazui financial district across the Huangpu River in Shanghai’s Pudong district. Venture capital deals in China plunged in the second quarter, as investors pulled back amid unpredictable trade talks and growing concerns about tech start-up valuations. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s venture capital market plummets amid trade war, tech start-up valuation concerns
- The value of investments tumbled 77 per cent year on year to US$9.4 billion in the second quarter
- The number of deals in the country roughly halved to 692
