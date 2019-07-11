GGV Capital, known for its recent bets in Xiaomi Corp and ByteDance, has moved to diversify its investments outside China and the US amid the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Photo: Reuters
Trade war prompts venture capitalist GGV to seek fresh opportunities outside China, US
- GGV, known for its recent bets in Xiaomi Corp and ByteDance, sharpens focus on new deals in India and Southeast Asia
Topic | Venture capital market
A Chinese national flag flies against the backdrop of skyscrapers at the Lujiazui financial district across the Huangpu River in Shanghai’s Pudong district. Venture capital deals in China plunged in the second quarter, as investors pulled back amid unpredictable trade talks and growing concerns about tech start-up valuations. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s venture capital market plummets amid trade war, tech start-up valuation concerns
- The value of investments tumbled 77 per cent year on year to US$9.4 billion in the second quarter
- The number of deals in the country roughly halved to 692
