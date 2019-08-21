Passers-by hold their mobile phones as people take a selfie photo using a smartphone, with Singapore's central business district skyline, in Singapore, May 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Paul Allen’s Vulcan Capital enters Singapore with US$100 million to invest in Southeast Asia start-ups
- The Seattle-based company plans to use the nine-figure allocation in Singapore to back tech start-ups in Southeast Asia
Topic | Start-ups
Passers-by hold their mobile phones as people take a selfie photo using a smartphone, with Singapore's central business district skyline, in Singapore, May 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters